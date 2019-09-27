Vietnam veteran's plan to get Glenwood war memorial built

IMPORTANT CAUSE: Vietnam veteran Bob Robin is pushing to have a war memorial built in Glenwood.

IMPORTANT CAUSE: Vietnam veteran Bob Robin is pushing to have a war memorial built in Glenwood. Carlie Walker

THE first rays of sun in the morning will fall directly upon Glenwood's war memorial when it is built.

Memorial designer Bob Robin, 70, is planning to make it a reality - a place where sombre occasions such as Remembrance Day and and Anzac Day can be commemorated by his community.

He is also thinking of others just like him when it comes to fighting for the memorial.

Mr Robin is a Vietnam veteran, who served on a troop ship when he was 19.

He said others who served in the same conflict, as well as veterans from the conflict in Afghanistan, often didn't like being part of big crowds and having a service in the small Glenwood community would provide an alternative option.

"It's perfect," he said.

Mr Robin said there was a barbecue area nearby where they could cook breakfast or a sausage sizzle after the events.

He served aboard the HMAS Melbourne, an aircraft carrier that delivered supplies during the war.

He was on board the ship when it collided with the US Navy destroyer USS Frank E. Evans, in which 74 American personnel were killed.

"We cut them in half," he said.

It is a terrible memory Mr Robin carries with him to this day.

Remembering the hardships of war make him even more committed to securing the memorial for his fellow soldiers and veterans.

"It's very close to my heart," he said.