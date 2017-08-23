27°
Vietnamese is the 'flavour of the month'

Inge Hansen
| 23rd Aug 2017 10:57 AM
TASTY: Kevin Vincent and Thao Fishburn are proud of the success of their new restaurant.
TASTY: Kevin Vincent and Thao Fishburn are proud of the success of their new restaurant. Inge Hansen

IT HAS been less than three weeks since Thao's Vietnamese Cafe opened its doors and already business is booming.　

"We didn't expect it to be as busy as it's been for starters," owner Kevin Vincent said.

"Word of mouth got around very quickly and we've had some customers here four or five times already in less than three weeks."

When Mr Vincent raised the idea of opening a traditional restaurant to his Vietnamese partner, Thao Fishburn, she jumped at the chance.　

"We cook it ourselves and it's made from the heart," Ms Fishburn said.　

On August 8, the restaurant, affectionately named after Ms Fishburn, welcomed its first customers and business has continued to grow ever since. 　

Mr Vincent believed its popularity was all thanks to the restaurant's authentic touch.　

"It's a home cooking experience with authentic Vietnamese food," Mr Vincent said.　

"All the ingredients themselves are sourced from Vietnamese shops from the bread to the curry and it's cooked by Vietnamese chefs.　

"From the spring roles to the prawn toast, everything is cooked in house."

One of the more popular dishes is that of the traditional Vietnamese soup.

"It simmers for a few days and it's just beautiful," Mr Vincent said.　

"We've got other restaurants (around Hervey Bay) and Vietnamese is something different so come in and taste the difference," he said.　

As far as Mr Vincent and Ms Fishburn are concerned, Vietnamese is the "flavour of the month".

Thao's is located on 433 Charlton Esplanade, Torquay and is open from 11am to 2pm and 5pm to 9pm Tuesday to Sunday.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  food hervey bay restaurant thao's vietnamese cafe

