View top orchids

Maryborough and District Orchid Society secretary Sue Muller and treasurer Des Lauren with their display at their annual Spring Show held in the St Paul's Anglican Church hall last year. Boni Holmes

MEMBERS of the Maryborough District Orchid Society will be keen to show you around the Annual Combined Orchid Show later this month.

The show sees orchid societies from Gympie, Childers, Hervey Bay, Bundaberg, Agnes Waters and Maryborough each setting up a display and presented for a competition where you can view the grand champion and reserve champion orchids.

There will also be a demonstrations over the three days, lots of plants for sale and society members available to offer advice.

Cost is $2 (children free) and raffle tickets available at the door.

The show held in the St Paul's Memorial Hall, corner of Adelaide and Ellena sts, Maryborough will be open 8.30am-4pm on Thursday and Friday, September 19 and 20 and 8.30am-1pm on Saturday, September 21.

There will be a display in Station Square Shopping Centre on Thursday, September 12, from 9am to promote the society's annual Spring Show later this month.

For information phone John Terrill 4121 0105.