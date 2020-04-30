Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MasterChef contestant Laura loves a good pasta.
MasterChef contestant Laura loves a good pasta.
TV

Fans vent frustrations at MasterChef

by Nick Bond
30th Apr 2020 3:30 PM

MasterChef contestant Laura Sharrad's deep and unwavering love of pasta has become a source of frustration for fans watching this season of the hit cooking show.

Three weeks into the competition, viewers can't help but notice that time and again, South Australian chef Sharrad, 24, falls back on her old favourite, whipping up yet another pasta dish for the judges.

RELATED: Fans react to new MasterChef judges

RELATED: MasterChef star addresses mystery exit

What's driving people even more mad: So far in this cutthroat comp, Sharrad hasn't been called out by the judges for her repetitive cooking. Some have even questioned whether she's enjoying favourable treatment from judge Jock Zonfrillo, given they used to work together.

MasterChef contestant Laura loves a good pasta.
MasterChef contestant Laura loves a good pasta.


And pasta is certainly Laura's specialty - after working for Jock, she opened up her own pasta restaurant, Nido Bar and Pasta, with her husband.

Melissa, Andy and especially Jock may not mind the plethora of pasta dishes Laura's serving up, but it's become quite the talking point for viewers:

 

 

Laura's love of pasta isn't the only sticking point for MasterChef fans this season. One of the franchise's success stories, Poh Ying Leow, has scored a lot of airtime in the early episodes of the season - as some other contestants are barely seen.

Latest evictee Harry Foster acknowledged his lack of airtime in an interview after his eviction this week and suggested that people "want to see less of Poh and more of some of the other guys that haven't featured yet".

 

MasterChef continues 7:30pm Thursday on Ten.

Originally published as Viewers' biggest MasterChef frustration

channel 10 masterchef masterchef: back to win reality tv

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Warning as storms race towards southeast ahead of icy blast

        premium_icon Warning as storms race towards southeast ahead of icy blast

        Weather Forecasters warn that a storm is tracking towards the southeast “at a reasonable clip”, with destructive winds a major danger. It comes ahead of a cold front.

        REUNITED: Best Buddy in owners arms after 15 months

        premium_icon REUNITED: Best Buddy in owners arms after 15 months

        News Buddy’s return highlights the benefits of microchipping, with the cat returned to...

        ‘Curve smashed’: QLD records zero new cases

        ‘Curve smashed’: QLD records zero new cases

        News Coronavirus Queensland: Zero new cases recorded

        Motorcyclist critical after fiery crash near M’boro

        premium_icon Motorcyclist critical after fiery crash near M’boro

        News The other motorcycle rider suffered minor injuries