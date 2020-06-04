Viewers outraged before Pete Evans interview airs

Celebrity chef turned conspiracy theorist Pete Evans has sat down with 60 Minutes for an interview this Sunday, with a preview revealing several bizarre statements about COVID-19.

"I am sceptical, and I also am suspicious," Evans, 47, says in the trailer. "If I disappear, or having a fricking weird accident, it wasn't an accident."

The story appears to be a wider profile of the various unsubstantiated conspiracies surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, and will feature Evans at the forefront.

60 Minutes posted the teaser on Twitter with the caption, "Coronavirus mind games. Sunday on #60Mins, how fear of the global pandemic gave voice to unproven ideas on social media. Are dangerous conspiracy theories just as contagious as the virus?"

Only hours after posting it, Channel 9 has been blasted for filming the "dangerous" segment, with many users calling for it to be shelved before airing.

It follows Evans' concerning Instagram activity in recent months.

Yesterday, he posted a video of US President Donald Trump, who has been criticised for his handling of the Black Lives Matter protests after threatening in a now infamous tweet: "When the looting starts the shooting starts."

Evans uploaded a video of one of Mr Trump's press conferences and simply captioned it with a love-heart emoji.

He also shared a post on Facebook which flouted the idea the riots in the wake of George Floyd's death were part of a larger scheme staged by "the elite".

"Do not mistake rioters with protesters, there is plenty of evidence showing you that the riots were instigated by organisations affiliated with the elite," the post read.

"It is no accident that videos of police brutality have suddenly gone viral, I hope you see the pattern."

Three weeks ago he first promoted the idea that the coronavirus crisis was some kind of conspiracy.

The former host of My Kitchen Rules, who parted ways with Channel 7 last month, shared a detailed list which urged people to "look out for" certain code words and implied "mass trials" and "executions" were happening behind closed doors.

Evans wrote about the "code words" to look out for on social media.

"Soon you will hear about certain high profile people (celebrities, politicians, executives, elite, billionaires) having CV (coronavirus). Here are some code words to look out for," it read.

"Self Quarantined = under house arrest either under Federal agent guards or ankle bracelet. Self Quarantined, CV exposure = detained and being questioned by authorities. Tested negative for CV = no confession so they are going to trial after world mass arrest. If convicted their reputation and legacy will be destroyed.

"Tested positive for CV = they confessed and taking a deal, their execution will be out of the public eye. Execution will be portrayed as a suicide or some sort of accidental death. Their reputation and legacy will be preserved."

Pete Evans’ coronavirus post on Instagram raised eyebrows.

The list concluded: "Remember, these people are being arrested for major crimes against humanity. NO PITY.

"Pay very close attention for these code words in the media."

He also shared a detailed graph showing links between a "Great Awakening", a "Great Solar Flash", "Secret Space Program", and "machine elves".

In another post, Evans uploaded a chart purporting to show the financial links between the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation - the public health-focused charity funded by the Microsoft founder and his wife - and various health and research bodies, as well as pharmaceutical companies.

"If you thought multinational food ties to health authorities was interesting, this could be a whole other level," Evans wrote.

The Gates family is a popular target for the anti-vaccination community.

In April, Evans was slapped with $25,000 in fines for coronavirus eradication claims he made about a "BioCharger" device he promoted on Facebook.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) issued two infringement notices to the controversial health guru after receiving complaints about his promotion of the $14,990 machine.

In the April 9 lifestream on his Facebook page, which has 1.4 million followers, Evans described the gadget as a "hybrid subtle energy revitalisation platform".

"It's programmed with a thousand different recipes and there's a couple in there for the Wuhan coronavirus," Evans said in the video.

