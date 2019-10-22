Menu
OFF AIR: Seven news reader Rob Brough.
News

Viewers scratch heads with no 7 Wide Bay news at its 6pm time slot

Shane Jones
22nd Oct 2019 10:47 PM
A TECHNICAL difficulty has prevented 7 News Wide Bay from being broadcast to all centres at 6pm tonight.

7 News Wide Bay, which is hosted by Rob Brough, and features local news from Bundaberg, the Fraser Coast and Gympie was not shown at its usual timeslot tonight, instead replaced by the state news.

OFF AIR: Channel 7 could not screen its Wide Bay bulletin tonight.
7 News Wide Bay has released a statement on its Facebook page saying 'technical difficulties may have prevented your local 7 News 6pm bulletin showing in your location tonight.'

'We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience.'

'To catch up, just download the 7plus app, or visit www.7plus.com.au.'

'Stay tuned on our Facebook for today's top stories in the Wide Bay.'

 

OFF AIR: Channel 7 could not screen its Wide Bay bulletin tonight.
The change to the news did not go unnoticed with some commenting on their Facebook page wondering what was going on.

At this stage it is unknown if the broadcast will actually be shown on Channel 7.

More to come.

