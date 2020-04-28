Menu
Heidi Klum on Making the Cut.
TV

Viewers shocked by ‘truly wild’ dress

by Nick Bond
28th Apr 2020 3:30 PM

Model and TV host Heidi Klum is a fashion industry icon - but some fans were left questioning her taste levels after this very revealing outfit.

Former Project Runway star Klum's latest gig is as co-host and judge of Making the Cut , a high-budget new fashion competition series available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

The series finale became available on the streaming service over the weekend, but as Klum and co-host Tim Gunn presented the final two fashion designers' runway shows, all eyes were on Heidi's iridescent, off the shoulder and very low-cut dress:

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn
Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn

Later on in the episode, as Klum sat with the other judges to decide a winner, the dress appeared even more revealing:

All eyes on Heidi.
All eyes on Heidi.

Sure enough, some viewers were very distracted - one even quipping, "Did she lose a bet?"

 

 

Klum's outfit wasn't the only issue some viewers had with the finale (and a warning - spoilers ahead, for Making the Cut fans who aren't caught up).

Klum and Gunn had promised to up the ante from their previous show together, Project Runway, with Making the Cut. Certainly, the budget was bigger this time around: Contestants flew from New York to Paris to Tokyo across the season, all while vying for a massive $1 million prize.

But Making the Cut also had a stronger focus on 'accessible' looks, with each episode's winning design then mass-produced and sold on Amazon. One of the series' standout stars, 24-year-old Belgian designer Sander Bos, was repeatedly chided by the judges for his avant-garde runway looks and told to think more commercially, directions he felt restrained his creativity.

Sander made the top three of the competition, but was eliminated before the final runway show. The eventual winner, LA designer Jonny Cota, has proven a controversial choice among viewers:

 

 

 

 

