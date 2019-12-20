Menu
Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson stepped in to guest host Jimmy Kimmel’s talk show — but all eyes were on her very revealing outfit.
Lifestyle

'Epic cleavage!' Captain Marvel stuns in amazing dress

by Andy Sahadeo
20th Dec 2019 6:35 PM

Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel star Brie Larson is trending worldwide on Twitter after stunning fans with her revealing dress on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

With Jimmy Kimmel out hosting the Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family & Good Times special, Larson was brought on as a guest host for the popular nightly talk show.

Rocking a very low-cut dress, Larson left fans amazing and she quickly became a worldwide trend on Twitter.

Brie Larson on Jimmy Kimmel hosting duties.
Kimmel never looked this good.
Several fans had praise for Larson, with one fan noting that he knew Larson would end up trending for her low-cut dress.

"I knew #BrieLarson was gonna trend on Twitter today soon as I saw her on #JimmyKimmel … I had to stop to my channel surfing too! She looks good!" the fan wrote.

Larson interviews host Jamie Foxx.
"It is possible to love someone, respect their talent, and admire their epic cleavage, all at the same time," one user questioned.

"This is probably my favourite outfit on Brie Larson to date … WOW. If you didn't know before, God is A WOMAN."

Others were quick to praise the star - though some bemoaned the fact that it was her cleavage getting all the attention on social media:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission.

