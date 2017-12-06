Vigilance will make this festive season great for all

FRASER Coast Police have urged business and residents to be vigilant when it comes to PayWave fraud in the lead up to Christmas.

Senior Constable Leigh Nancarrow appealed to the community to be more aware of PayWave fraud, where stolen credit and debit cards are used to purchase items like fuel, convenience items and fast food.

"Unfortunately Hervey Bay and Queensland have a lot of fraud offences including PayWave fraud," Ms Nancarrow said.

"Credit cards and debit cards can either get intercepted through the mail, sent to incorrect addresses.

"They can also be stolen.

"PayWave fraud is a very easy offence to commit.

"It's a matter of just swiping a credit card, as long as it's under $100 for every transaction.

"Criminals are quite good at that and unfortunately they can keep swiping away until the credit card is reported stolen and in some cases that can be a number of days.

Ms Nancarrow said to stop this from occurring, individuals should keep their cards in sight when using it.

"When you use your credit card at point of sales, don't let the credit card disappear for an amount of time, keep an eye on it.

"Keep your credit card secure," she said.

"Don't leave your credit card lying about and when it's in a wallet, don't leave it sitting on the front seat of your vehicle."

She advised businesses it was acceptable to ask for identification.

"If you've got damage to your card you can always ask for identification," she said.

"For credit card transactions, always ensure the signature on the receipt if they're signing is the same on the back and make sure that all of the numbers match up.

"With some credit cards the first four numbers of the embossed number will be printed underneath that number, so make sure that those numbers match up as well."