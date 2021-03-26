Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Labor leader Anthony Albanese.
Labor leader Anthony Albanese.
Politics

‘Vile abuse’: Albo demands MP’s sacking

by Finn McHugh
26th Mar 2021 10:18 AM

Anthony Albanese has demanded Scott Morrison sack a Liberal MP who has admitted to abusing constituents online.

Queensland Liberal MP Andrew Laming apologised to parliament on Thursday over revelations he had trolled female constituents online.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison labelled the behaviour as "disgraceful" on Friday, and said he had hauled Mr Laming into his office to demand he publicly apologise.

"He's very clear about my expectations," he said.

But Labor leader Anthony Albanese declared Mr Laming was not "fit to continue" as a federal MP.

He has demanded Mr Morrison show stronger action over the "vile abuse … that has gone on for year after year".

"Once again Scott Morrison has got out the feather against a Liberal MP," he told reporters on Friday.

"Quite frankly, the Prime Minister's response is totally inadequate, as it always is.

"He waits, and waits and waits and then says, 'That's a real concern, I'll look into it, and we'll get Andrew lemming to stand up and say he's sorry'."

More to come

Originally published as 'Vile abuse': Albo demands MP's sacking

More Stories

anthony albanese editors picks mp pm politics scott morrison trolling

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘I’m furious’: New rape laws rubbished

        ‘I’m furious’: New rape laws rubbished

        Politics New consent laws have been passed in the Sunshine State but advocates insist they fail to protect victims of sexual assault.

        Three taken to Bay hospital after multi-bicycle incident

        Premium Content Three taken to Bay hospital after multi-bicycle incident

        News Three cyclists were taken to hospital, two with head and shoulder injuries

        FULL LIST: Maryborough Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Maryborough Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Maryborough Magistrates Court on Friday.