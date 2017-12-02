Man exploited children to make child porn

A FRASER Coast child sex offender's time in jail so far has been described as "hell on earth."

And that's where 34-year-old man will remain.

After spending 281 days behind bars after his arrest, he was sentenced in Maryborough District Court this week to three years imprisonment.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victims, subjected multiple children to torment when he used them to create child pornography.

The court heard the man spent an hour taking photos of children while left alone with a young group. Using his phone, he photographed the kids in diapers and took close-up shots of their genitals.

In his third visit to a court for child sex crimes, he pleaded guilty to indecent treatment of children and making child exploitation material, among other charges.

Crown prosecutor Liz Kelso said the offences took place when the man visited a house on the Fraser Coast with his partner in March.

As the offender's partner and her friend were busy catching up, the man found himself in the backyard with the resident's children.

That was when the man took out his phone.

For some of the photos, the man opened the childrens' diapers and touched them.

"It was his partner who located the photos five days later and confronted him," Ms Kelso said.

This prompted the man to delete the photos but police technology restored them ... along with 491 child pornography photos the man saved from the internet.

The court heard it was unknown whether the woman who let the man into her house knew he was a convicted child sex offender.

Defence barrister Paul Rutledge said his client's time in prison will continue to be difficult as he was a target.

"He will be looking over his back every day," Mr Rutledge said. "For these prisoners, it's hell on earth."

A disgusted Judge Greg Koppenol described the crimes to be of a "different league".

"It's a lesson to the community and to parents; they should be very careful whom they allow to be anywhere near their children," he said.

"We don't know where the sexual offenders are, there's a lot of them out there."

The man is eligible for parole March 21, 2018.