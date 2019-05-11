Villa coach demands response after form slump

Brothers Aston Villa's Ryan Miller takes the ball through the centre of the pitch against Bingera two weeks ago.

Brothers Aston Villa's Ryan Miller takes the ball through the centre of the pitch against Bingera two weeks ago. Brian Cassidy

FOOTBALL: Brothers Aston Villa coach Glen Sparozvich says the challenge for his team is not to just win today against the United Park Eagles.

He wants Villa to win the next four.

The side plays the Eagles after losing their past two matches in all competitions.

Villa lost 2-1 to Bingera two weeks ago after losing to Sunbury 3-0 in the semis of the FFA Cup.

"Form hasn't been at its best, it's been a bit patchy,” Sparozvich said.

"We've been quite poor, in fact we were very poor against Sunbury.

"And we lost 2-1 against Bingera but the scoreline flattered us and we should have been down 3-0 at half time.”

But Sparozvich knows the season is young and the side can turn it around.

Now he's calling out the team to focus on getting four wins in the next four rounds.

The side, after playing the Eagles, face the KSS Jets, Wide Bay Buccaneers and the United Warriors in the competition.

All winnable games according to the coach.

"I've put the challenge out to the players, let's go on a roll,” Sparozvich said.

"I'm expecting to have a full squad this week.

"Some teams are happy to make top four and go from there.

"We want to win the minor premiership and need to do this to stay in contention.”

But the side isn't taking the Eagles lightly either.

Villa lost to the Eagles last year in the competition and also were down 3-0 at one stage in the other game before drawing 3-3.

"They have been really good against us,” Sparozvich said.

"We played them in preseason and won 7-2 but we know it will be a different game this weekend.”

The sides will play at Brothers Sports Complex at 6pm.

In other Wide Bay Premier League games, the Buccaneers face the KSS Jets, Sunbury face Doon Villa with the United Warriors playing Granville.