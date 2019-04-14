Villa edge rivals in Cup

PROGRESS: Brothers Aston Villa player Cohen Read in action during the side's FFA Cup campaign earlier this season. The side is now into the semi-finals in Wide Bay and is four wins away from playing an A-League side.

FOOTBALL: Brothers Aston Villa coach Glen Sparozvich is pleased with his team's resolve to snatch wins from the edge of a defeat or draw.

But he hopes it doesn't happen again for a little while.

Villa progressed to the semi-finals of the FFA Cup in Wide Bay, the fourth preliminary round, after a 3-2 win over The Waves in extra time.

Villa led 2-1 in the 89th minute before The Waves scored a late goal through a penalty to level the game 2-2 in normal time.

Villa striker Michael Stayte then scored in the first half of extra time to complete his hat-trick, to put the side through.

It was the second time in two weeks the side won the game either in extra time or the last minute.

"He's (Stayte) in terrific form at the moment,” Sparozvich said.

"He's now got, I think, eight goals from his last three games.

"It was pleasing to win, coming back from injuries and a little bit of illness.”

Villa went down early through a Jacob Trudgian goal before Stayte scored two goals to give the side the lead.

The goals to Stayte were the first conceded by The Waves this season.

Villa are now also unbeaten in their past five matches at ATW Grounds.

It was a far cry for Waves from conceding no goals in the first contest between the two sides this year in the Triple M Division 1 Cup, which The Waves had won 3-0.

"We changed a couple of things, it was all about getting in behind them and providing their defence with a test,” Sparozvich said.

"We generally played good football at times.”

But Sparozvich now wants Villa to do it for a full match rather than a half or 30 minutes.

Villa now progresses to the next round of the FFA Cup that will be played on April23, against Sunbury in Maryborough.

The other semi on the same day will be between the United Park Eagles and the KSS Jets at Martens Oval.