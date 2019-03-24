Villa have opening day Blues

Brothers Aston Villa's Jaryd Bennier scored the only goal on the night for the Bundaberg side against Sunbury.

Brothers Aston Villa's Jaryd Bennier scored the only goal on the night for the Bundaberg side against Sunbury. Brian Cassidy

FOOTBALL: Frustration best summed up Brothers Aston Villa's first match in the Wide Bay Premier League this year.

The side lost 2-1 to Sunbury in Maryborough to start the competition with a loss for the first time since 2014 in a Wide Bay/Four Cities competition.

The Blues scored a penalty to seal the win with Jaryd Bennier the only scorer on the night for the Bundy side.

"A draw would have been a fair result,” Villa coach Sparozvich said.

"Opportunities weren't plentiful for both teams but we did hit the crossbar and force a good save from their goalkeeper.

"It could have gone either way really.”

Sparozvich admits some of his players aren't in the best form at the moment but hopes that will turn around as the season progress.

Brothers Aston Villa will travel to Maryborough against next Saturday to take on new Wide Bay Premier League team, Granville.