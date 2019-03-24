Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Brothers Aston Villa's Jaryd Bennier scored the only goal on the night for the Bundaberg side against Sunbury.
Brothers Aston Villa's Jaryd Bennier scored the only goal on the night for the Bundaberg side against Sunbury. Brian Cassidy
Sport

Villa have opening day Blues

Shane Jones
by
24th Mar 2019 6:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOOTBALL: Frustration best summed up Brothers Aston Villa's first match in the Wide Bay Premier League this year.

The side lost 2-1 to Sunbury in Maryborough to start the competition with a loss for the first time since 2014 in a Wide Bay/Four Cities competition.

The Blues scored a penalty to seal the win with Jaryd Bennier the only scorer on the night for the Bundy side.

"A draw would have been a fair result,” Villa coach Sparozvich said.

"Opportunities weren't plentiful for both teams but we did hit the crossbar and force a good save from their goalkeeper.

"It could have gone either way really.”

Sparozvich admits some of his players aren't in the best form at the moment but hopes that will turn around as the season progress.

Brothers Aston Villa will travel to Maryborough against next Saturday to take on new Wide Bay Premier League team, Granville.

brothers aston villa sunbury wide bay premier league
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    ‘Babies are dying’: Leaked report reveals bush crisis

    premium_icon ‘Babies are dying’: Leaked report reveals bush crisis

    Health A shocking confidential report from State Health Minister Steven Miles’ Rural Maternity Taskforce — leaked to The Sunday Mail — reveals the tragic maternity crisis...

    MAFS groom spotted at local AFL game

    premium_icon MAFS groom spotted at local AFL game

    News 'I've been spotted everywhere, it's insane.'

    What will happen this season in the Wide Bay Premier League

    premium_icon What will happen this season in the Wide Bay Premier League

    News Welcome to the new season of the Wide Bay Premier League