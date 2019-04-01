Menu
Villa's Michael Stayte, in action last year, scored four goals.
Villa records first win over the Tigers

Shane Jones
by
1st Apr 2019 10:31 AM
FOOTBALL: Brothers Aston Villa has its first win in the Wide Bay Premier League but it could have come at a cost.

The side defeated Granville 5-1 in Maryborough on Saturday night in awful conditions, with rain and a previous game creating a nightmare pitch.

Villa was able to get what they needed, three points, with Michael Stayte scoring four goals in the game.

But now he is one of three players injured from the contest.

Villa coach Glen Sparozvich was unsure when they would be back.

"I've never witnessed a game like that,” Sparozvich said.

"It was very hard conditions. We put safety first by playing pretty direct.

"But we did pay the price. Stayte has sustained an ankle injury and Jaryd Bennier is also injured.

"We'll have to assess during the week.”

Sparozvich, despite the injuries, said it was the right decision to play.

"We were down there to play so we wanted to play,” he said.

"In the end we got the result that we wanted.”

Sparozvich said the result came through Stayte and goalkeeper Alec Rohdmann who made vital saves when the game was close early on.

"It was 2-1 and Granville had a good chance to score, which was saved by Alec,” he said.

"He had another superb game for us and he's only new to the club as well.

"It's very pleasing he's doing well.”

Villa have had two trips to Maryborough this season and will make a third next week to face Doon Villa.

