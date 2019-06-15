Menu
OUT: Brothers Aston Villa captain Josh McInnes. Brian Cassidy
Villa set to face rivals The Waves

Shane Jones
by
15th Jun 2019 2:04 PM
FOOTBALL: Brothers Aston Villa's game plan will need to be flexible against The Waves tonight.

The side is fifth on the Wide Bay Premier League ladder, seven points behind The Waves who lead the competition.

A win would move Villa to within four points of the top two but a loss would have them fall 10 points off the pace.

It creates a challenge for Villa coach Glen Sparozvich who may be forced to settle for a draw late on rather than go for a win because of the risk of falling so far behind.

"We've got a winning mentality, but we'll take it minute by minute,” he said.

"The draw might be the best result, but it depends on the night.”

Sparozvich is more worried about continuing the form the club has currently.

The side has won its past two after a poor run before that.

But Sparozvich knows it means nothing if the side doesn't show up against The Waves.

He added striker Michael Stayte could be available but the side might be without captain Josh McInnes.

The sides play at 6pm at Martens Oval with the United Park Eagles and Doon Villa facing each other at the same time.

In other games, at the same time, Sunbury takes on the Wide Bay Buccaneers, Granville faces the KSS Jets and United Warriors face Bingera.

