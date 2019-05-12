Villa stunned by Eagles as top four hopes start to slip

FOOTBALL: "When the team's not going well, things go against you.”

Brothers Aston Villa coach Glen Sparozvich admits his team is not in great shape, physically or mentally, in the Wide Bay Premier League.

The side lost 5-1 to the United Park Eagles at Brothers Sports Complex, breaking unwanted records for the club in the process.

It was the first time the club had conceded five goals in a contest in the league since 2015 and the first loss at home for the club in the league since 2013.

The side also conceded the most goals in the league under the coaching of Sparozvich.

"It was a tough one to swallow,” he said.

"United Park Eagles have a couple of new faces in there that I hadn't seen, they played pretty good football.

"We need consistency, we are way to patchy.

"We need to be starting to put 90 minute efforts.”

Villa conceded two goals from headers and another two from the spot.

The first Eagles goal was from the penalty spot, which Sparozvich said was not a penalty.

He said the side was chasing the game after that but did not blame the result on the first penalty.

Sparozvich said he knew something was not right.

"When we put it together we can beat anyone,” he said.

"But we've been poor as a team, which is a bit frustrating.

"Whatever it is, it is contagious. Some of the fundamentals, we can't get right.”

Sparozvich planned to gather the team this week and sort it out before the side played the KSS Jets in Hervey Bay.

"There's only one way out, working hard, and having a positive mentality,” he said.

"We'll come together as a team and work harder.”

The loss keep Villa in fifth on the ladder but the side is now four points away from fourth.

The Eagles moved to sixth with the win, one point behind Villa.

In other results, Sunbury and Doon Villa drew 3-3, KSS Jets defeated the Wide Bay Buccaneers 3-2 and no result was available between Granville and United Warriors at time of print.