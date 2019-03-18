Villa survives Cup scare

CLOSE CLASH: Alloway's Chris Bull tries to keep the ball away from Brothers Aston Villa's player Domonic Binns.

CLOSE CLASH: Alloway's Chris Bull tries to keep the ball away from Brothers Aston Villa's player Domonic Binns. Brian Cassidy

FOOTBALL: Brothers Aston Villa coach Glen Sparozvich says he's glad his side is into the next round of the FFA Cup.

But Saturday's match will be one he forgets in a hurry.

Villa defeated Alloway 1-0 at Martens Oval but it wasn't without drama.

The game start was delayed for 15 minutes before Villa got on top for large periods without yielding goals despite plenty of opportunities.

The side sprayed opportunities and missed a penalty but were able to get the lead through Dom Binns.

The game was then moved from field one at Martens Oval to field two after the lights went out at the ground with eight minutes to go.

Villa were able to hold on.

"It was quite an eventful game,” Sparozvich said.

"It was a frustrating game all round we had clear cut chances but couldn't take them.

"We should have won by six or seven but all that matters is the result, which we got.”

Sparozvich said ahead of the new Wide Bay Premier League season, which starts this weekend the side needs to get better.

"We were playing some good football, some reasonable football,” he said.

"But we need to convert pressure to scores in the final third.

"We're going to face better opposition and have less chances so we need to take them when we get them.”

Sparozvich had plenty of praise for the opposition and said the younger players for the club played well.

Alloway Football Club coach Hamish Jansen said he hoped the loss served as a warning sign for other clubs to take them seriously.

"We pretty much take the result as a win,” he said.

"Our defence was superb and I couldn't fault the back four.”

Jansen said the side would hopefully take the form into the Wide Bay League 2 with the side starting its campaign for the first time this week against the United Park Eagles.

Villa plays Sunbury in Maryborough in the Wide Bay Premier League.