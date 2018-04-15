Menu
STEPPING UP: Joel Nielsen goes for a pass during Doon Villa's match against Across the Waves on Saturday.
STEPPING UP: Joel Nielsen goes for a pass during Doon Villa's match against Across the Waves on Saturday. Blake Antrobus
Villa taking each game as it comes after 4-1 win over Waves

Blake Antrobus
by
15th Apr 2018 6:15 PM

AFTER a tough season in 2017, Joel Neilsen is taking every game as it comes.

The coach of Doon Villa said focussing on their progression each game was the key to succeeding in the season as the team prepares to take on Brothers Aston Villa this Wednesday.

It follows the Maryborough team thumping Across the Waves 4-1 on Saturday night, the first time in about a year.

Reuben Yates scored twice against the Bundaberg team.

"He played really well,” Neilsen said.

"We started with about 3-0 before they scored one against us, but we pushed back in the second half to score another goal.”

