Villa up for Cup test

The Waves' Joe Williams attempts to lob the ball into the net during the last contest betwen the two teams. Brian Cassidy

FOOTBALL: If you think Brothers Aston Villa have any fears of playing at The Waves home ground, think again.

The two rivals will face each other in the FFA Cup tonight at ATW Grounds in the third preliminary round of the competition.

A win for either side would put them four wins away from potentially facing an A-League side.

Villa head into the contest with a good record at The Waves home ground winning two games and drawing two out of their last four.

The side drew 3-3 last year and 1-1 in 2017 with both coming in the Wide Bay Premier League.

"I really don't know why we are good there,” Villa coach Glen Sparozvich said.

"The pitch is slightly wider so that might suit us.”

But Sparozvich said the ground can only do so much.

The side needs to score against The Waves to progress.

No team has done that against The Waves this season in five competitive games.

Villa was one of those teams, in a 3-0 loss in the Triple M Division 1 cup, to not score.

"They caught us out that day,” Sparozvich revealed.

"They sat numbers deep and got us with through balls in a good plan.

"I made a few mistakes that day as coach and I have plans to change that.”

Sparozvich didn't reveal what they were, but said the side would be different to the one that day.

If Villa is to win it will have to stop The Waves striker Jacob Trudgian.

Trudgian scored seven goals in his last match against Granville on Saturday, a record in the Wide Bay Premier League competition.

He has returned to the competition for the first time since 2014.

"It was just one of those games where everything fell to me,” he said modestly.

"When you get a hat-trick before half time you know you will be in for a good game.

"To have a double hat-trick (plus one more) was special.”

Trudgian said the goals game through the team and the way it played this season.

"Our brand of football is very attacking,” he said.

"It's really paying off for us.”

Trudgian was away from Bundaberg for four years to serve in the army.

He said it was good to be back and playing under coach John Brillante.

"He coached me in juniors a little bit when I was younger,” he said.

"He's brought a few changes, which has been what I like.