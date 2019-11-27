VILLAGE CAROLS: Everything you need to know

About 15 members of the Hervey Bay RSL Pipe Band will bring some Christmas spirit to the Carols in the Village this year.

About 15 members of the Hervey Bay RSL Pipe Band will bring some Christmas spirit to the Carols in the Village this year.

ORGANISERS are taking a fresh approach to this Saturday's Carols in the Village with a new program, new entertainment and a full focus on children.

It's been a tradition for families to come together and celebrate Christmas at the Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum grounds for the past 13 years.

While that tradition will continue, vice-president Dallas Cronau said it was time to shake things up.

"We just wanted to do something different this year because we've had a fairly similar program in previous years," Mr Cronau said.

"We are taking a different approach this year to try and get more children involved."

The first of the changes is the introduction of live music by 15 members of the RSL Pipe Band from the opening of the event, and a dance display by Wide Bay Gymnastics Club members, who will later change suit to become Santa's elves.

"Before the main program starts, we've got the RSL Pipe Band after the gymnastics and they will play carols for the public that's already here.

"It's more or less instead of playing recorded music. We'll have live entertainment and people will be entertained straight away."

Another big change is an earlier arrival time for Santa and his lolly bags at 7.30pm, rather than at the end of the evening when the children are weary.

"The Gunilla School of Music Children's choir will present their piece before Santa arrives and we are arranging for the last tune to be 'Here comes Santa Claus, here comes Santa Claus right down Santa Claus Lane' … I think it will be the perfect introduction for Santa."

The night will be emceed by 107.5 Community Radio announcer Andrew Wallace and further entertainment provided by the Cool Country Band, ukulele players and Just Us duo - singing nothing but Christmas favourites.

Mr Cronau said the new program, combined with the nostalgia of Christmas carols, was sure to make the event one of the best yet.

"It gives us an open country atmosphere," he said.

"The museum is an historic place where you step back in time and we love to make people feel like they're back 50 years ago.

"It's a real family night. It's just magical at night here under the stars, surrounded by history."

All proceeds raised from raffles on the night will go to improving disability access at the Zephyr St village.

"The museum is becoming such a terrific attraction now. We are getting worldwide recognition for it, so we need to try and keep ahead and have everything as much upfront as we possibly can, and making it as comfortable as we can for all our visitors. We get a lot of visitors from nursing homes coming now and we need to look after them and make sure they can get around and see what they would like to see."

Gates open at 4.30pm and the official opening by Fraser Coast Regional Council Mayor George Seymour is at 6pm. Entry is $2 for adults. Children are free. The museum is at 13 Zephyr St, Scarness.

CAROLS PROGRAM

When: Saturday, November 30, gates open at 4.30pm.

•5.20pm: Display by Wide Bay Gymnastics Club.

•5.30pm: RSL Pipe Band

•6pm: opening by George Seymour and entertainment by Cool Country.

•7pm: Gunilla School of music Children's Choir

•7.15: Santa's arrival

•8pm: Christmas Ukulele Players

•8.20pm: Just Us Duo

•8.40pm: Conclusion of the event with all groups singing.