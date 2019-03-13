Villagers bring on medieval calendar with St Pat's fayre

IT'S EASY BEING GREEN: Lady Jennifer and husband Lord Minstrel Steve Bryson with Lord Terence Blake invite you to celebrate St Patrick's Day with fun, laughter, medieval merriment and green beer at Victory Village.

IT'S EASY BEING GREEN: Lady Jennifer and husband Lord Minstrel Steve Bryson with Lord Terence Blake invite you to celebrate St Patrick's Day with fun, laughter, medieval merriment and green beer at Victory Village. contributed

INDULGE yourself in a pint of green beer with the Lords and Ladies of Victory Village at Riverbend.

Victory Village hosts Lord Terence and Lady Tonya Blake will start their medieval re-enactment year with a St Patrick's Day celebration.

With the season of autumn now upon us, Australians can rejoice at the prospect of a rich and colourful Medieval Re-enactment Calendar within Australia, Lady Tonya says.

Lady Tonya said the gates would be opened to commemorate St Patrick's Day with a Village Fayre.

The medieval-styled open day will feature Riverbend Medieval Society demonstrating olden day arts and crafts, armed combat and archery displays from 10am to 4pm.

There will also be a medieval market.

"It gives the public a small view of what life would have been like for our forebears in a small medieval village in fourteenth Century England," Lady Tonya said.

"The village has grown steadily during the summer months and now includes several merchant dwellings.

"Visitors will be able to see artisans at work using olde world skills."

Interested members of the public may like to visit Victory Village at Riverbend, 12 kilometres west of Tiaro, on Sunday, March 17.

Donation for the day will be $5 for adults and secondary students, $2 for primary school students.

For more information about the event contact Victory Village at Riverbend on 0499 343 007.