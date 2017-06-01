22°
McCulkin family murderers sentenced to life in prison

Sherele Moody
1st Jun 2017 10:49 AM Updated: 1:00 PM

THEY were the mates who killed a family together and now triple-murderers Vincent O'Dempsey and Gary Reginald 'Shorty' Dubois will likely die behind bars.

O'Dempsey, 78, and Dubois, 69, have been sentenced to life for killing Barbara McCulkin, 34, and her daughters, Vicki, 13, and Leanne, 11, in January 1974.

Sitting a few feet apart in the dock, neither man showed any emotion as they were told they would not be given a parole eligibility date because they were sentenced under 1974 laws.

However, as Justice Peter Applegarth was ending his sentencing remarks in Brisbane Supreme Court Dubois claimed he "never spoke to police".

Interrupting the justice a number of times, Dubois declared Mrs McCulkin's estranged husband Billy McCulkin murdered his family.

Justice Applegarth ordered Dubois to "shut up" and asked correction staff to remove Dubois from the court room so he could continue the sentencing.

Justice Applegarth said he expected the men to "die in jail".

"You and Dubois took them (the McCulkins) from their home and they were never seen again," Justice Applegarth said.

"Even today we don't know where they are buried.

"The last hours of the lives of each of these defenceless women must have been terrifying."

Justice Applegarth described Dubois as  a "coward" and "O'Dempsey's fool" for "aiding a child killer" and refusing to tell police what happened to the McCulkins.

He said O'Dempsey was a "hardened criminal and killer with no conscience and without the dedication of police and courage of key witnesses would never have been tried for the killings.

"You instil fear in others so they will not speak the truth," he said of O'Dempsey, who threatened to silence those to whom he had confessed.

"Dubois you aided the horrific attack by guarding the two daughters who, if not have been tied up, would have helped their mum," Justice Applegarth said.

"You did not raise a finger in opposition."

Warwick resident O'Dempsey was found guilty of the murders last week.

Dubois, from the Fraser Coast, was convicted in November of the manslaughter of Mrs McCulkin and the rapes and murders of Vicki and Leanne.

Both men were also convicted of deprivation of liberty.

The men tricked the family into  leaving their Highgate Hill home and going for a drive late on the evening of January 16, 1974.

During the trip they bound Mrs McCulkin and her girls and took them to an unknown bush location.

Once they arrived, the girls were ordered to stay with Dubois while O'Dempsey took Mrs McCulkin a short distance away and strangled her.

Dubois later told a friend he heard gurgling noises as O'Dempsey killed the mother.

Dubois also told a friend he raped one of the girls at O'Dempsey's urging and O'Dempsey "raped" the other.

However, two charges of rape against O'Dempsey were stayed before his  trial started and no evidence was presented about  O'Dempsey sexually assaulting the children at his trial.

The Crown's case was that a "suspected connection" between the Torino and Whiskey Au Go Go fires in 1973 might have provided "a motive for Dubois and O'Dempsey (as a friend of Dubois to) keep Barbara McCulkin quiet."

Neither men have told  police where the McCulkins are buried.

 

O'Dempsey pleads innocence, family tells of impact

TRIPLE murderer Vincent O'Dempsey has protested his innocence over the deaths of the McCulkin family.

"I am wrongly convicted of the alleged murders of Barbara, Vicki and Leanne on the false testimony of Warren McDonald, Kerri Scully and prisoner X " the 78-year-old Warwick resident told the Brisbane Supreme Court.

O'Dempsey and Gary Reginald 'Shorty' Dubois, from the Fraser Coast, are being sentenced this morning for the triple murders of the Brisbane mum and her daughters.

Justice Peter Applegarth allowed O'Demspey to read out his statement after defence barrister Tony Glynn said his client was not ready to make the comments when he was convicted last week.

"The alleged confessions lacked substance and were completely untrue," O'Dempsey told the court.

He was referring to testimony from three key Crown witnesses who told the jury O'Dempsey confessed to the murders.

"I have never had the slightest reason to harm the McCulkins, nor did my co-accused (Dubois)," he said.

Justice Peter Applegarth said O'Dempsey's note was a "long-form" protestation of his innocence and demonstrative of a "complete lack of remorse".

"My view is anyone who hears this will treat it with the merit it deserves - coming from someone who has been convicted of three murders," he said.

The Crown's case was that a suspected connection between the Torino and Whiskey Au Go Go fires in 1973 might have provided a motive for Dubois and O'Dempsey to keep Barbara McCulkin quiet.

This morning, Dubois said he had nothing to do with the fires and that they were a "smokescreen" to draw attention away from the real killers.

Dubois, 69,  was convicted in November of the manslaughter of Mrs McCulkin and the rapes and murders of Vicki and Leanne.

Both men were also convicted of deprivation of liberty.

Neither have  told  police where the McCulkins are buried.

 

Court hears of impact on the family

"I HAVE mourned the loss of my sister and nieces for more than 40 years."

Barbara McCulkin's brother Graham Ogden has told Brisbane Supreme Court that Mrs McCulkin was a wonderful mum and her daughters, Vicki and Leanne were a credit to her.

Vincent O'Dempsey and Gary Reginald 'Shorty' Dubois are being sentenced for the 1974 murders of the Highgate Hill family.

"It seemed like the world had passed me by and I would never know what happened to Barbara and her girls," Mr Ogden said of fearing the killers would not be found.

"They should be with us still, leading rich and vibrant lives."

Mr Ogdens said he hoped one day to bury his sister and nieces.

"It is my fervent wish that one day their remains will be found so we can finally lay them to rest."

Crown prosecutor David Meredith told Justice Peter Applegarth the killers have never shown remorse for the murders of the family and the rapes of the girls.

"They have never expressed regret," Mr Meredith said.

"There is no remorse but also … it seems to be someone else's fault."

MORE TO COME 

Post Your Ad Here!