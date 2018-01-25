Vintage bikes rev up Scarness Park on Oz Day

WHETHER you ride a motorcycle or just admire them, the Australia Day event at Scarness Park has something for you.

About 15 vintage motorcycles built between the 1930s to 1980s will be on display from 7am-noon.

Historical Motorcycle Club of Queensland Fraser Coast secretary Peter Almond said each motorcycle had its own personality and quirk.

"The highlight of seeing those bikes is their individuality," Mr Almond said.

"No two bikes are the same and especially from way back in that era where people have done their own modifications.

"Some of them have been restored to (new) condition and shine like a new pin and others look like the people have been riding them every day since they bought the thing back in 1953."

Mr Almond said the display suited everyone from grandparents to grandchildren and the motorcycles' owners would be available to talk to.

"People who have their bike on display will be there to answer questions and talk about the bikes," he said.

"You'll be able to have photo opportunities and all sorts of things. Our displays are usually quite interactive."