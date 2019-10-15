Vintage fashions on display

Averil Collins shares her vast collection of Vintage clothing dating back to the 1900s at an exhibition at Maryborough Art Gallery.

SELF proclaimed hoarder Averil Collins is sharing just a snippet of her vintage clothing at an exhibition at Maryborough Art Gallery.

The former Maryborough High teacher started her obsession after her daughter, Adrienne fell in love with trends and fashions in 1988.

She said she thought Adrienne's saving to buy a piece of vintage clothing was a waste of time but then started finding things for her.

The special outfits were kept "and that's how the collection grew”.

Mrs Collins said a lot of the collection was from Maryborough including stores that operated in the 50s, op shops, dumps and given to her by family and friends.

The Maryborough born and bred grandmother said she had some favourite pieces, the oldest being a maid's bonnet from 1900.

She said there were some pieces that took time to identify the dates and era.

"I have so much that some things I can't even remember getting,” she said.

"There was a shop called Salem's Shop which closed in the 1950s and I acquired some unsold stock, still got price on them - 87 and sixpence.”

Mrs Collins' knowledge has had her invited to events as a guest speaker.

"I talk about the trends and funny anecdotes like the Mad Hatter who was mad because of his profession - the hatters used something in their hat making that sent them crazy and give them neurological problems.

"That is why the Mad Hatter is mad in Lewis Carroll's Alice In Wonderland.”

She also mentions that in the 1920s women would wear hats with taxidermy animals on them.

"If you were rich the more exotic the animal and if you were poor you would have a rat or something like that.

"It was a quirky fashion trend.”

Her collection also includes pieces made by well known international designer including the Queen's designer Norman Hartnell.

The exhibition Vintage Clothing 1910-1980 will be held at the Maryborough Art Gallery, 282 Kent St along with the Maryborough Art Society's members exhibition until the end of the month.