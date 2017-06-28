Vintage Festival making a comeback after cancellation

FOUR months after the Rockin' Maryborough Vintage Festival was cancelled, it is making a comeback.



Organiser Camilla Perry said a new committee had been formed for the event, which is now set to go ahead in September.



In March the former committee released a statement announcing that due to the time commitment necessary to bring the festival to life, hosting the event this year "would not be feasible".



But work has been done behind the scenes to make sure the festival will go ahead and Ms Perry said a new president and vice president had been elected to make sure the event is just as special as previous years.



The event was first held in 2015 and includes events such as a pin-up pageant, vintage ball, classic cars, markets and dances.



This year is also set to include a tattoo competition.



Ms Perry said the rockabilly and pin-up scenes were gaining momentum and it was no surprise the festival had been a success from the outset.



Ms Perry loves to dress in '50s style attire and enjoys celebrating the era and the festival gave like-minded people the perfect chance to do that, she said.



"This has come about because of the high dedication and commitment of local community members coming together, forming a committee and wanting this wonderful festival to continue on in 2017 for the town of Maryborough, for the community and for the local economy," she said.



The festival will kick off on September 15 with a ball at Maryborough's City Hall and the event will then continue on the Saturday and Sunday.

