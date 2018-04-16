Vintage vehicles show their shine

Joe Profitt with his '72 February Ford Falcon 500 has owned his pride and joy since 2016.

JOE Profitt remembers the moment he first laid eyes on his prized 1972 February Ford Falcon 500.

The Maryborough resident, who displayed the vehicle at Saturday's Maryborough Street Machines and Rods Car Display event, said it has been the pride and joy of his life since he purchased it in 2016.

Mr Profitt said he had completely fixed up the car, including replacing the entire engine since its purchase.

"It's just an amazing car, people talk about it all the time,” Mr Profitt said.

"It certainly is a rare car.”

His prized vehicle was one of many parked in the sunshine at the Tinana Recreation Reserve for the show.

Dozens of hot rods, vintage cars and utes were polished up and moved out onto the yard to raise funds for the Maryborough and District Animal Shelter.

Some displays even came from far out of town to show off their vehicles.

In August last year the group held a display at Ned's One Stop to help support businesses that had been affected by the roadworks at the Tinana interchange last year.

Organiser Gary Austin said it had turned out to be a very popular event in the heritage city.

"We're looking to make it an annual event,” Mr Austin said.

"There are a lot of nice cars in Maryborough, people just need to get them out of the shed.”