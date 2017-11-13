Violence in Bay pub after man loses phone and his temper

UPSET over losing his phone, an intoxicated Craignish man caused serious injury to an innocent bystander after losing his temper at a licensed venue.

Nicholas Anthony Baldwin, 46, pushed the victim on the chest inside the premises on Hervey Bay's Esplanade on January 12.

As the man fell, his leg became stuck between pillars and broke in three areas.

Baldwin pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay District Court on November 10 to grievous bodily harm whilst intoxicated.

The court heard that after Baldwin realised his new phone was missing, he became violent by punching walls and flipping over tables.

Prosecutor Katrina Overell said the man, who is described as a "gentle giant" by friends, was verbally abusing staff yelling out "who the f*** has my phone."

The victim, who was at the venue eating dinner, laughed in amusement at Baldwin's antics… which directed Baldwins' violence at him.

Baldwin and the victim were involved in an episode of "slapping, punching," though Ms Overell said "there's no evidence any of these punches connected."

Baldwin pushed the victim to the floor during the brawl, which resulted in the significant leg injury.

Defence barrister Kylie Hillard said her client had started new medication, and by mixing it with alcohol resulted in irrational behaviour.

The court heard that shortly after the incident, Baldwin and the victim accidentally met at a police station initially not recognising each other.

They engaged in a conversation about fishing, and it was after the victim said he could no longer go fishing because of his injury that Baldwin made the connection.

Baldwin apologised, telling him "the beer hit me differently."

Baldwin was sentenced to 18-months imprisonment, suspended for two years.