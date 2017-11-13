Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Violence in Bay pub after man loses phone and his temper

Annie Perets
by

UPSET over losing his phone, an intoxicated Craignish man caused serious injury to an innocent bystander after losing his temper at a licensed venue.

Nicholas Anthony Baldwin, 46, pushed the victim on the chest inside the premises on Hervey Bay's Esplanade on January 12.

As the man fell, his leg became stuck between pillars and broke in three areas.

Baldwin pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay District Court on November 10 to grievous bodily harm whilst intoxicated.

The court heard that after Baldwin realised his new phone was missing, he became violent by punching walls and flipping over tables.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST COURT COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

Prosecutor Katrina Overell said the man, who is described as a "gentle giant" by friends, was verbally abusing staff yelling out "who the f*** has my phone."

The victim, who was at the venue eating dinner, laughed in amusement at Baldwin's antics… which directed Baldwins' violence at him.

Baldwin and the victim were involved in an episode of "slapping, punching," though Ms Overell said "there's no evidence any of these punches connected."

Baldwin pushed the victim to the floor during the brawl, which resulted in the significant leg injury.

Defence barrister Kylie Hillard said her client had started new medication, and by mixing it with alcohol resulted in irrational behaviour.

The court heard that shortly after the incident, Baldwin and the victim accidentally met at a police station initially not recognising each other.

They engaged in a conversation about fishing, and it was after the victim said he could no longer go fishing because of his injury that Baldwin made the connection.

Baldwin apologised, telling him "the beer hit me differently."

Baldwin was sentenced to 18-months imprisonment, suspended for two years.

Related Items

Topics:  fccourt fccrime fraser coast hervey bay district court

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

The 48-hour food guide to eating your way around Brisbane

IF THERE is one thing you shouldn’t bring with you to Brisbane, it’s a full stomach because you’re going to need all the room you can get.

Holey Moley! This is the best mini golf set-up we’ve seen

WHEN you rock up to this ‘kidult’ haven, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were entering a church for Sunday mass… you’re definitely not.

New cat retreat could be coming to the Fraser Coast

New cat retreat could be coming to the Fraser Coast

THERE could soon be a new place on the Fraser Coast for residents to house their feline friends.

Rival gay marriage bill announced

A rival bill on how to make gay marriage legal has been released by conservative MPs two days before the result of the postal survey is announced. Picture: Scott Barbour/Getty Images

“No group should impose their values on another group."

VOTING EARLY? Where to find your closest pre-polling station

Ballot to decide the order the candidates will appear in the 2016 council Election. The candidates numbers are put into envelopes and then the ballot box. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

Where you can vote if you want to avoid election day crowds.

Tips to keep well while you spend your kids inheritance

JAZZ IT UP: Serve a berry smoothie in a mason jar for something different.

Retirement has arrived, time to enjoy the fruits of your labour.

Local Partners