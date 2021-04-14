Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police will allege Ashlee Shaye Bateman broke into a Landsborough property and assaulted a male occupant on March 7. Picture: File.
Police will allege Ashlee Shaye Bateman broke into a Landsborough property and assaulted a male occupant on March 7. Picture: File.
Crime

Violent attack: Woman allegedly behind Coast home invasion

Laura Pettigrew
14th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 33-year-old woman allegedly broke into a Coast property and violently assaulted a man, a court has heard.

Police will allege Ashlee Shaye Bateman broke into a Landsborough property and injured a male occupant on March 7.

Ms Bateman faced Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Tuesday over one count of assault occasioning bodily harm while armed in public and enter a dwelling with intent to commit an indictable offence by break using or threatening violence.

She did not enter a plea to the charges.

Duty lawyer Liesel Rogan said Ms Bateman would need to apply for legal aid and asked for the matters to be adjourned.

Roofer jailed for kissing 15yo, rubbing her bare thigh

Teen battling for life in induced coma after Wolvi crash

Magistrate Maxine Baldwin said the matter used violence and would eventually be finalised in the district court.

Ms Baldwin asked police prosecutor Nichale Bool to have a brief of evidence prepared for Ms Bateman's lawyer by May 18.

She adjourned the matters to June 4.

Ms ﻿Bateman was released on bail with the condition of having no contact with the victim or her alleged co-accused.

Community Newsletter SignUp
assault occasioning bodily harm enter dwelling with intent by break landsborough break in maroochydore magistrates court sunshine coast crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Popular Bay dessert bar closes doors for last time

        Premium Content Popular Bay dessert bar closes doors for last time

        News Tuesday marked the last day of trading for the business.

        • 14th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
        M’boro named among top charging hubs as EV uptake grows

        Premium Content M’boro named among top charging hubs as EV uptake grows

        News Electric vehicle uptake in Queensland has jumped by more than 140 per cent in just...

        • 14th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
        Coast Mayor pens book about Maryborough poet

        Premium Content Coast Mayor pens book about Maryborough poet

        News A book written by Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour is set to be launched this...

        • 14th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
        New appointment set to boost region’s timber industry

        Premium Content New appointment set to boost region’s timber industry

        News 30 years of experience: Meet the new manager of the regional forestry hub

        • 14th Apr 2021 5:00 AM