Violent campsite brawl over kids ends with 6 broken ribs

Justin Raymond Wise, who suffered six broken ribs and a collapsed lung from an altercation at the Rainbow Waters Caravan Park. He was also fined for creating a public nuisance.

A MAN who had been holidaying at a Rainbow Beach caravan park for 20 years was charged with public nuisance and banned from returning to the park for his part in a violent altercation that left him with six broken ribs and a collapsed lung.

Justin Raymond Wise, a 44-year-old former truck driver was staying at the Rainbow Waters Holiday Park at Carlo Point earlier this month with his partner and daughter when he was approached by a young girl at his campsite, his lawyer told Gympie Magistrates Court this week.

The girl told Wise her brother had been hit by a car in the park and when he went to check on the boy a violent altercation followed between Wise and the children's parents.

Police prosecutor Michael Phillips said it was reported that an intoxicated Wise had been "harassing children" in the playground.

Wise said he had touched the boy to see if he was OK, which led to an altercation between Wise and other adults in the park.

The court heard Wise had to be physically restrained until police came and park visitors made several triple-0 calls to police about "a man lying on the ground".

He suffered six broken ribs and a collapsed lung from the January 5 incident.

He was intoxicated and had no memory of the altercation, his lawyer told the court on Monday.

"Next thing he recalls is waking up in an ambulance," she said.

He pleaded guilty to being a public nuisance and was fined $400.

No conviction was recorded.