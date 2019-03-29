Menu
Danielle Kaitlen Aitcheson
Danielle Kaitlen Aitcheson Annie Perets
Crime

Violent Hervey Bay mum returns to prison

Annie Perets
by
29th Mar 2019 5:04 PM
A HERVEY Bay mother has been sent back to jail after her parole was cancelled.    

Danielle Kaitlen Aitcheson screamed after being ushered into custody by police officers on Friday following an appearance in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.  

The 21-year-old has racked up new charges recently, which include drug-related allegations and a breach of bail.   

She was on parole for causing extensive facial injuries to a woman after attacking her in a nightclub.   

Her charges will return to court on April 4, during which Ms Aitcheson will appear by a video from custody.   

fccourt fccrime fraser coast hervey bay magistrates court
