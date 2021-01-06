Violent incident at family gathering lands woman in court

Tensions boiled over at a family gathering in Maryborough, with a violent assault landing a woman before Maryborough Magistrates Court.

Katrina Lee Worboys, 22, pleaded guilty to one count of common assault when she appeared before the court on Tuesday.

The court heard a family dispute had arisen and Worboys was about to leave when the female victim “goaded” the defendant.

Worboys then struck the victim, the court heard.

She had no prior criminal history.

Defence lawyer Morgan Harris said the behaviour was out of character.

Magistrate Kurt Fowler said there had been an incident between Worboys and another person in which the victim became involved.

He said there was no suggestion of lasting injury.

Worboys was fined $250 and no conviction was recorded.