Violent M'boro man slapped with fine

Jodie Callcott
by
24th Jul 2019 4:59 PM
A CONFRONTATION between two men at a Maryborough shopping centre has landed the instigator in court.

A 34-year-old man confronted the victim about a rumour when it turned violent.

The court heard the man became aggressive and shouted, "I heard you called me a junkie", before slapping the victim in the face.

Police prosecutor sergeant Kathryn Stagoll said the man turned abusive towards the victim's friend and then poked the victim in the eye.

Defence lawyer Natasha Schumacher said her client suffered post traumatic stress from a car accident.

Magistrate Terry Duroux told the man to "grow up" and stop offending.

He was convicted and fined $300 and sentenced to five months in jail, wholly-suspended for two years.

