Violent offender reaches out for help to change behaviour

A MAN who faced court for contravening a domestic violence order has been applauded by the magistrate for taking steps to address his behaviour.

The 37-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to the charge during his appearance in Maryborough Magistrates Court on Monday.

The court heard the man had sought out services in an effort to break the cycle.

Magistrate Terry Duroux said the man had acted appropriately by reaching out to support services and undergoing a course to address his abusive behaviour.

But he said one of his concerns was that people had to travel to Hervey Bay to access such services, which were greatly needed in Maryborough.

Magistrate Duroux said domestic violence was an ongoing issue in the city and services should be offered in Maryborough.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said that was an initiative he would get behind.

“I’d like to get those services, it would be a good idea for Maryborough,” he said.

“I think it should be not only in Maryborough but all major cities and towns in Queensland because domestic violence is a major scourge in our society.

“I’d back it 100 per cent.”

Mr Saunders has assisted people in fleeing domestic violence situations, but said perpetrators taking steps to address their actions played an important role in breaking the cycle.

“I’ve worked with people who have faced domestic violence,” he said.

“It’s not only how bad it is for the woman, it’s the children and society in general.

“Any help is better than nothing.”

Mr Saunders said all levels of government were involved in trying to address the issue.

“Like people with drug or alcohol issues, they’ve got to realise they have a problem,” he said.

Mr Saunders said it should be mandatory for anyone who was convicted of a domestic violence offence to undergo courses to address their issues with anger and violence.

For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or Mensline on 1800 600 636.