Violence after man claims girlfriend was ‘held captive’

DEMANDING to see his girlfriend who he believed was being "held captive", a man repeatedly returned to an Aldershot home, despite being told she wasn't there.

Jason Bradley Harding, 38, pleaded guilty to a series of charges in Maryborough Magistrates Court this week, including assault occasioning bodily harm, two counts of committing public nuisance and one count of trespassing.

The court heard Harding went to the home about 10.30am on April 22 and asked to see his girlfriend but became agitated when told she wasn't there.

About 11.15am Harding came back to the home and tried to get inside but a man at the property told him to leave.

The court heard Harding elbowed the man in the mouth, chipping the victim's teeth.

Later that day, Harding jumped a neighbour's fence and sat on the back veranda.

He was behaving erratically, the court was told.

Harding believed his girlfriend was being held captive and yelled at the people at the home to "give his girlfriend back".

When he was approached by a man, Harding lashed out with an attempted punch, the court was told, and told the man he saw him "in the car with my missus".

The victim yelled out to call the police, the court was told.

Harding was picked up by police on April 24 when he was again involved in a public incident.

He was in Maryborough CBD when he started screaming "I've just stabbed someone", the court heard.

Multiple people called police.

Police couldn't interview Muller because he was heavily intoxicated, the court was told.

Defence lawyer Morgan Harris said Harding had a young daughter.

He said drugs had impacted on Harding's life, from heroin to ice, but he was determined to get clean and turn his life around.

Harding was given a head sentence of 12 months in jail, with a parole release date of March 1, 2021.