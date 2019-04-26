Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Photographer Dylan Robinson (right) and reporter Eliza Barr (centre) are seen after a confrontation at the press conference. Picture: Joel Carrett
Photographer Dylan Robinson (right) and reporter Eliza Barr (centre) are seen after a confrontation at the press conference. Picture: Joel Carrett
Politics

Violent scenes at Fraser Anning political event

by Adella Beaini
26th Apr 2019 12:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man has been arrested after an alleged assault on a journalist and cameraman from The Daily Telegraph in Cronulla this morning.

The incident happened during Senator Fraser Anning's press conference at Dunningham Park as he was announcing his candidate for Cook Peter Kelly.

Senator Fraser Anning speaks to the media at Dunningham Park at Cronulla. Picture: Joel Carrett
Senator Fraser Anning speaks to the media at Dunningham Park at Cronulla. Picture: Joel Carrett

 

Dylan Robinson (left) and reporter Eliza Barr after the altercation. Picture: Joel Carrett
Dylan Robinson (left) and reporter Eliza Barr after the altercation. Picture: Joel Carrett

Shortly after, a 19-year-old man got into a confrontation with the photographer before getting into a physical fight and ripping his shirt.

It understood plain clothed officers were monitoring the event, before they swooped in and arrested the young man just after 10am who was taken to Sutherland Police Station.

MORE TO COME

editors picks fraser anning racism

Top Stories

    Hervey Bay's special division war vet reflects on past times

    premium_icon Hervey Bay's special division war vet reflects on past times

    News Wil Spargo was too young to join the army to fight in World War II, but that didn't stop him

    • 26th Apr 2019 12:58 PM
    Flight Centre in court over worker underpayment claims

    premium_icon Flight Centre in court over worker underpayment claims

    Crime 'Thousands of current and former workers could have been impacted'

    • 26th Apr 2019 11:46 AM
    Man taken to hospital after Bauple crash

    premium_icon Man taken to hospital after Bauple crash

    News A man has been taken to hospital following a car crash in Bauple

    GALLERY: Cross-Tasman mateship spans centuries through Maheno

    premium_icon GALLERY: Cross-Tasman mateship spans centuries through...

    News 16 visitors travelled the hospital ship's namesake town Maheno