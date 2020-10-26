Violent supermarket robbery in broad daylight at Bay

A MAN will remain behind bars after allegedly headbutting a store owner multiple times in a violent daytime robbery.

Adrian John Robinson was charged with robbery, serious assault and wilful damage after a verbal argument with the store’s two owners allegedly got out of control on Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to Scarness Foodworks at 3.25pm.

They will allege the 37-year-old jumped over the counter of the supermarket and headbutted one of the store’s owner repeatedly.

He then allegedly threw multiple chocolate bars at the owners and smashed the bean feeder on the coffee machine.

Police further allege that when Mr Robinson left, he said the attack “was just the beginning” and threatened to return and burn the store down.

The Scarness man then allegedly left with some chocolate bars and was arrested a short time later.

He faced Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Monday and was denied bail.