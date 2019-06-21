Menu
Detective Senior Sergeant Daren Edwards' epic viral takedown showed his commitment to tackling sexual harassment.
Opinion

Viral takedown shows cop's commitment to tackling harassment

Ashley Carter
by
21st Jun 2019 12:01 AM
OPINION:

IF YOU'VE been following the news this week, you've surely seen the epic tackle from our very own Sunshine Coast CIB officer-in-charge Daren Edwards.

The former Redcliffe Dolphins second-rower turned top detective delivered a textbook tackle when he saw an angry father chasing another man, who was thought to be harassing a young woman at Maroochydore.

While his front-on tackle was glorious to watch and has been seen across the country, what was more impressive was the message Senior Sergeant Edwards wanted it to spread.

Appearing on Channel 7's Sunrise to discuss his quick-thinking takedown, Snr Sgt Edwards shifted the focus to tackling harassment on our streets.

"Women should be able to go about our streets and our communities safely without being intimidated or harassed," he said. "If the message is a positive one about protecting our young women in the community, then let's make it something positive out of a bad situation."

Snr Sgt Edwards has spoken at length about sexual assault and harassment against young women on the Coast.

The 19-year-old woman at Maroochydore was not assaulted, but the man trying to get her attention's attitude displayed everything that needs to change.

"She was wearing a mini skirt, so she wants attention herself," Laszlo Fekete said outside court.

In 2019, it's hard to believe these backward attitudes still exist. Hopefully Snr Sgt Edwards' epic tackle will rid them for good.

