VIRAL VIDEO: Amazing whale footage not from here

A VIRAL video of a large whale circling boats at a marina was not captured in Hervey Bay despite claims on social media.

Vision of the whale, believed to be a humpback or Southern Right, splashing about pontoons and moored yachts has been doing the rounds on local Facebook pages since early Thursday.

The Chronicle understands the footage was taken at a marina in California.

Facebook page Fishing Southeast Qld shared the video, which has clocked up millions of views in a matter of hours, writing that the footage was shot in Hervey Bay.

"Amazing footage from Hervey Bay Marina this morning," the caption said.

Hervey Bay Marine Rescue vice commodore Jill Barclay admitted the video resembled our shoreline and understood why there was a case of wrong identity.

"I was trying to recognise the boats and surroundings, but none of it looked familiar," Ms Barclay said.

"There have been no reports of whales swimming into the marina like that.

"But it's a pretty cool piece of footage."

In her four years with the rescue group, Ms Barclay said she has seen whales swim close to the marina but never inside.

The original video was uploaded by Facebook page Pacific Eagle Air Cam - Camera Drone Specialists who wrote that it was filmed in Ventura, California "a couple months ago."