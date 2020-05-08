VIDEO SPARKS TRICKS: Hockey players entertain in isolation

HOCKEY: Maryborough's State under 18 girls representatives decided to fight against the coronavirus with their own viral campaign.

Hannah Sanders, Annelyse Tevant and Maddy Kenny came together with their Queensland Sparks teammates to produce a video showcasing their hockey skills while in isolation.

Hannah came up with the idea and shared the concept on the team's group chat.

"I had seen Great Britain Hockey do it and thought it would be great to do our own," Hannah said.

Her teammates agreed and they got to work producing their short video.

"It was fun to do and everyone seemed to enjoy," Annelyse said.

For Maddy it was the team aspect that was important.

"Although we weren't able to play, we did it as a team," she said.

It took three weeks for all of the team to submit their videos to Hannah before she could piece it together.

After placing the video on social media, Hockey Queensland saw it and shared it on their Facebook page,

"It has had over 3000 views and I know everyone is sharing it on their pages," Hannah said.

The girls were due to play in the national championships in Tasmania over Easter but the competition was cancelled due to the pandemic.

"It is disappointing that the event was cancelled but I know Hockey Queensland are looking at an alternative option to maybe give us a game," Maddy said.

The girls have continued with their own training and are looking forward to the opportunity of playing some hockey in the near future.

The trio is urging other sports to make their own videos.

To view the video go to the Hockey Queensland Facebook page at facebook.com/hockeyqueensland