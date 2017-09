THE Virgin flight from Sydney to Hervey Bay was delayed for more than two hours on Monday following an air traffic control system fault.

Flights across the country were grounded in Sydney, with the 10.20am flight to Hervey Bay leaving at 12.45pm.

A Virgin Australia spokesperson said they were working to have all guests on their way as quickly and safely as possible.

"We encourage all guests to check the flight status page," the spokesperson said.