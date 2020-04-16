Virgin flights vital to Coast economy: Tourism boss

UP IN THE AIR: Virgin Australia has asked for a massive Federal Government bail out. The airline operates a direct flight between Sydney and Hervey Bay. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

IF Virgin airlines does not receive support to relaunch its suspended flights, the Fraser Coast’s tourism industry – which is already battling the impact of coronavirus – could be hit with a double blow.

Martin Simons, general manager of Fraser Coast Tourism and Events, said Virgin was “vital” to the region.

He said it provided a direct link to Australia’s largest city and, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, there had been a steady rise in tourism from NSW.

Mr Simons has written to the Federal Government “urging them to find a way to make it work”.

With the stoppage of Virgin flights into Hervey Bay direct from Sydney, fears of higher flight costs and reduced options were also looming.

Virgin Australia chief executive Paul Scurrah has asked the Federal Government to help it stay afloat with a $1.4 billion loan.

Mr Simons said Virgin provided competition and convenience to the Fraser Coast.

He said while the issue was “complex” and he wasn’t privy to the details of what the economic implications would look like for the taxpayer, he believed Virgin’s presence was crucial.

“We’re very supportive of Qantas, too, which provides a great service to this part of the world,” he said.

Mr Simons was worried that without Virgin – which last year flew 70,000-80,000 people to the region – interstate tourism, which had begun to flourish, would suffer.

Last year, he said, growth from NSW to the Fraser Coast was “very strong” and Virgin was “instrumental” in the rise.

There was a 23 per cent increase in visitors from the year before, and a 9 per cent rise on the previous three-year trend.

Blue Dolphin Marine Tours owner operator Peter Lynch said as both a tourism operator and a resident whose wife’s family lived in Sydney, he would “dearly love to see Virgin survive this pandemic” and offer “affordable” flights.

“As an industry we’ve worked to try and expand our market into that area and that was what we were hoping to slowly peg a bit of growth on because we’ve got access to Fraser Island and whale watching.”

He was also worried flight costs would rise and, without the direct flight option, the cost of travel would be higher.

As an example, he said, the 90-minute direct flight from Hervey Bay to Sydney has cost around $140 each way, while a flight via Brisbane – which would take at least three hours if the flights were well co-ordinated – could cost anywhere from $119 to $250 one-way, before the onward expense of a trip to Sydney.

Mr Lynch said the tourist market from Sydney had made a positive impact in the region which the industry had been working towards for the last couple of years.

Joining the pleas to save Virgin, Queensland Senator Anthony Chisholm says the Federal Government needed to guarantee Australia’s two major airlines would survive.

He said bailing out Virgin would protect Fraser Coast jobs, services and ongoing access to regular and affordable flights to other parts of the country.

“The government must urgently extend a lifeline to Virgin Australia which directly and indirectly supports more than 16,000 workers across the country,” he said.

“The Fraser Coast economy has already suffered as a result of COVID-19 – we cannot afford to be hit by losing Virgin Australia,” Senator Chisholm said.

“Our regional Queensland economy and quality of life depend on a strong domestic aviation industry to keep airfares affordable and ensure regular access to our region.”

Shadow Transport Minister Catherine King said if the lifeline was not offered, the government was “making an active decision to see one of our major airlines fail”.

“Such a result will have a devastating impact not just on the aviation industry, but also on regional businesses and access to services, and will slow our recovery once the COVID-19 outbreak passes,” she said.

State MP for Hervey Bay, Ted Sorensen, said the Virgin service from Sydney to Hervey Bay has brought thousands of tourists into the Bay, especially in the holiday seasons, and had connected families from Sydney.

“Which is important to this community and this will affect our business community as well,” he said.

“If Virgin does go, the council will have to work very hard to get other airlines to take up the Sydney flights.”

LNP Member for Gregory in Central-Western Queensland Lachlan Millar said this week if the Federal Government bailed out Virgin with taxpayers’ money, there would need to be guarantees of lower airfares for rural and regional Queensland.

“It’s not uncommon for regional airfares to be more expensive than international fares offered by the same carrier,” he said.

Fraser Coast mayor, George Seymour, declined to comment.

The Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce was also contacted for comment.