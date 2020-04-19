Virtual pedal power Club keeps the wheels turning

Fraser Coast Cycling Club – first race at the Sports Precinct in 2019.

CYCLING: The Fraser Coast Cycling Club are committed to keeping their wheels turning during this time of isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Steve Case is using social media initiatives to stay engaged and connected with club members and the community during this period of isolation.

“It is a tough time for everyone, and it is important that we offer strategies for coping with isolation,” he said.

Some of the initiatives the club have introduced include three to four virtual rides a week for members.

These rides require members to have access to a wind trainer and the ability to connect to the system.

“These rides are available to anyone within the community as long as they have the equipment,” Case said.

Other initiatives include training profiles that work through a 10-week series to allow riders to understand how to prepare for a cycling event.

“It is a staged process and we deliver snippets of information to assist riders to stay engaged and fit,” he said.

“The plan is to have a suite of ‘how to’ exercises available to members in this time of non-events.” he said.

Case also understands the mental toll that isolation can cause and is regularly posting messages and information to assist members in dealing with their mental health.

Members are also encouraged to use the Strava app to record their rides for other members as a form of encouragement and motivation.

“We do this during our normal season, and it is just another way to stay engaged,” Case said. For information on the innovations the club have initiated due to the closure visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/frasercoastcycling

If you are aware of any sporting clubs doing great work for the community during the pandemic, the Chronicle would like to hear from you. Drop us a line at FraserCoast.Sport@frasercoastchronicle.com.au.