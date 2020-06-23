Virtual prison visits could stay beyond virus threat

TECHNOLOGICAL solutions implemented to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 within Queensland’s prison system could continue after the pandemic is a thing of the past.

Corrective Services has seen a large uptake of some solutions implemented recently.

Virtual visits, a prisoner email system, electronic transfers to prisoner accounts and a voicemail system were introduced to address challenges brought on by the restrictions.

Deputy commissioner organisational capability James Koulouris said while the introduction of all the systems were fast-tracked in response to coronavirus, there were many advantages of continuing them in a post COVID-19 world.

“The way that we do business has had to change significantly as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic but we can see from the uptake of these technologies in the community and in prisons that there are many benefits in continuing them,” Mr Koulouris said.

Allowing prisoners to stay in contact with their families was the catalyst to fast-tracking the systems but Mr Koulouris said there were also increased safety benefits for officers and ease of operation and accessibility for visitors and prisoners.

He said some of the technologies introduced were identified by the Crime and Corruption Commission as ways of hardening Queensland’s prisons against corruption and were already being planned for rollout.

“The COVID-19 pandemic made it an imperative to fast-track these channels to allow prisoners with more ways to keep in touch with their families,” he said.

Since April, more than 2600 emails have been received by prisoners across the state and more than 2100 replies have been sent by prisoners.

More than 800 virtual visits occurred across the state in May.