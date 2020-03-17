Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
USC Graduation - The Beach House function room was full for the University of Sunshine Coast Fraser Coast graduation ceremony.
USC Graduation - The Beach House function room was full for the University of Sunshine Coast Fraser Coast graduation ceremony.
News

VIRUS BAN: Uni students lose chance to celebrate

Jessica Cook
17th Mar 2020 10:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

USC graduation ceremonies are the latest victims of mass event cancellations due to coronavirus.

The university decided to cancel its next round of graduation ceremonies following the introduction this week of new national rules regarding large gatherings.

Acting Vice-Chancellor Professor Robert Elliot said the average number of people attending each of the 13 ceremonies at the Sippy Downs and Fraser Coast ceremonies, planned for April 6-9, would have been around 500.

"We have made this decision in line with expert advice that all non-essential, organised gatherings of 500 people or more must be cancelled to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19," he said.

"We believe that social distancing requirements will accelerate in the coming weeks and decided to cancel the graduations now, rather than leave people hanging on a decision to be made closer to the planned dates.

"We are saddened to have to make this announcement and recognise that it will be a great disappointment to our graduands.

"However, the health and wellbeing of our community - particularly our most vulnerable - must come first."

Prof Elliot said all graduation fees would be automatically refunded in full over the next month.

"I'd also like to assure graduands that they will be considered to have graduated in absentia, and they will receive all their official documentation online and in the mail after April 13," he said.

"We hope to be able to provide them with an opportunity to cross the stage at a future graduation ceremony."

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CORONAVIRUS BAN: What’s cancelled, in doubt on the Coast

        premium_icon CORONAVIRUS BAN: What’s cancelled, in doubt on the Coast

        News With mass gatherings of more than 500 people banned from today, Fraser Coast event managers are in crisis talks over whether prominent events will go ahead.

        Caution urged by Shadow Health Minister during M'boro visit

        premium_icon Caution urged by Shadow Health Minister during M'boro visit

        News Chris Bowen was in town to discuss Maryborough’s doctor shortage

        How Fraser Coast schools are preparing for virus closure

        premium_icon How Fraser Coast schools are preparing for virus closure

        News Excursions have been canned as schools face closure

        ‘Minor’ mistake: Man busted giving teen ice

        premium_icon ‘Minor’ mistake: Man busted giving teen ice

        Crime If he'd waited five days, he'd face a completely different charge