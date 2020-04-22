Virus can’t stop Rider rolling out fitness regime

Fraser Coaster Wheelchair basketball player Henry Rider keeping fit during the sport shutdown rolling the pavement along The Esplanade.

Fraser Coaster Wheelchair basketball player Henry Rider keeping fit during the sport shutdown rolling the pavement along The Esplanade.

WHEELCHAIR BASKETBALL: Henry Rider continues to roll and will not let the COVID-19 pandemic stop him from training.

The Fraser Coasters wheelchair basketball player is working hard on his fitness during the sports shutdown.

The young Queensland Wheelchair basketball player continues to train two to three times a week to prepare the resumption of the season.

Coach Michael Oxley is working one-on-one with Henry and another young state player Braydon Packer.

"I work with them separately to ensure they maintain their fitness and stay engaged," Oxley said.

Oxley believes the two athletes are fortunate to have areas such as the Esplanade, Anzac Park and the Lagoon to conduct some fitness training.

"It keeps them focused and ready for any possible return," he said.

Henry is enjoying the opportunity to get some training done.

"It is bit annoying that we can't train as a team," he said.

He enjoyed the five kilometres along the Eslanade on Monday.

"My shoulder wasn't feeling great and it loosened it up," he said. Henry will continue training three times a week including Saturday's until competition returns.