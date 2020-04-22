Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fraser Coaster Wheelchair basketball player Henry Rider keeping fit during the sport shutdown rolling the pavement along The Esplanade.
Fraser Coaster Wheelchair basketball player Henry Rider keeping fit during the sport shutdown rolling the pavement along The Esplanade.
Basketball

Virus can’t stop Rider rolling out fitness regime

BRENDAN BOWERS
22nd Apr 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEELCHAIR BASKETBALL: Henry Rider continues to roll and will not let the COVID-19 pandemic stop him from training.

The Fraser Coasters wheelchair basketball player is working hard on his fitness during the sports shutdown.

The young Queensland Wheelchair basketball player continues to train two to three times a week to prepare the resumption of the season.

Coach Michael Oxley is working one-on-one with Henry and another young state player Braydon Packer.

"I work with them separately to ensure they maintain their fitness and stay engaged," Oxley said.

Oxley believes the two athletes are fortunate to have areas such as the Esplanade, Anzac Park and the Lagoon to conduct some fitness training.

"It keeps them focused and ready for any possible return," he said.

Henry is enjoying the opportunity to get some training done.

"It is bit annoying that we can't train as a team," he said.

He enjoyed the five kilometres along the Eslanade on Monday.

"My shoulder wasn't feeling great and it loosened it up," he said. Henry will continue training three times a week including Saturday's until competition returns.

More Stories

Show More
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Patient rushed to hospital with suspected snake bite

        premium_icon Patient rushed to hospital with suspected snake bite

        Breaking The incident happened on the Esplanade at Pialba

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days

        SAD LOSS: Much-loved Fraser Coast doctor mourned

        premium_icon SAD LOSS: Much-loved Fraser Coast doctor mourned

        News The much-loved Fraser Coast doctor died on Saturday

        Three stunning historical homes now on the market

        premium_icon Three stunning historical homes now on the market

        News Three historical homes are now for sale