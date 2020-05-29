Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson is pushing for intrastate travel to resume to help the region recover from the financial blow of COVID-19.
Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson is pushing for intrastate travel to resume to help the region recover from the financial blow of COVID-19.
News

Virus fallout burns $4.5m hole in council pocket

Tegan Annett
29th May 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 10:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SUNSHINE Coast Council's revenue has suffered a $4.5 million blow as holiday parks and venues remain closed due to the global virus pandemic.

The council's monthly financial report released yesterday showed a clearer picture of the financial blow caused by COVID-19.

In recognition of this, councillors voted unanimously in favour of putting their two per cent wage increase on hold.

Councillor Ted Hungerford said the closure of council-owned holiday parks had caused a $1 million loss to operating revenue. Meanwhile a $500,000 blow was experienced due to the closure of community venues including the Sunshine Coast Stadium.

Cr Hungerford said it could take years for the council and the community to recover.

The council has also waived food licensing fees, benefiting 2300 businesses and rent for 271 commercial community businesses.

"Local government has the smallest levers economically to support the community," Cr Hungerford said.

"We receive just three per cent total tax revenue … so we're punching above our weight.

"We'll be looking to other levels of government to assist … because I believe dealing with this is going to take more than a few months … it'll take a couple of years."

Mayor Mark Jamieson said the impact the closure of holiday parks had on the council's coffers provided insight into the "dire situation" faced by many businesses.

"That is a real threat for council that needs to be carefully managed," he said.

Cr Jamieson said during recent discussions with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk he pushed for the acceleration of intrastate travel.

"We will be better placed when we can welcome visitors to our holiday parks," he said.

During the meeting councillors voted unanimously in favour of putting their annual pay rise on hold.

Councillor Rick Baberoski said it was the "very least we could do".

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
coronavirussunshinecoast covid19sunshinecoast sunshine coast council
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Zero new cases as COVID nurse slammed

        Zero new cases as COVID nurse slammed

        Health A Rockhampton nurse who contracted coronavirus was blasted for ‘constantly changing her story’ and allegedly lied about her movements to contact tracers.

        • 29th May 2020 10:10 AM
        • 1 Rai_o_Sunshine
        New leader chosen to replace sacked health service CEO

        premium_icon New leader chosen to replace sacked health service CEO

        News The Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service has a new CEO

        • 29th May 2020 9:53 AM
        UPGRADE: Plan to replace fairy lights in M’boro CBD

        premium_icon UPGRADE: Plan to replace fairy lights in M’boro CBD

        News The ageing system could be replaced with a modern lighting system

        The workers who’ll be targeted in new virus testing blitz

        premium_icon The workers who’ll be targeted in new virus testing blitz

        News Mass testing of well Australians in at-risk jobs is likely