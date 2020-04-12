Virus claims major Coast sporting event

TOUCH FOOTBALL: COVID-19 has claimed another victim with one of the Fraser Coast’s biggest sporting events cancelled.

Queensland Touch Football has cancelled the 2020 Junior State Cup.

The annual event was scheduled to be played at the Fraser Coast Sports and Recreation Precinct from July 9-11.

It would have been the first time the marquee event moved to the new venue after years at the Tavistock St fields.

The sports precinct will be used as a fever clinic from tomorrow.

Queensland Touch Football CEO Corey Bell issued a statement via the organisation’s Facebook page.

“Due to the worldwide coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, increasing social distancing measures and public gathering restrictions implemented, it is with great disappointment that the Queensland Touch Football (QTF) Board in conjunction with the QTF Management Team and the Fraser Coast Regional Council have made the decision to cancel the 2020 Junior State Cup in the best interests of the touch community,” he said.

“We have a duty of care to our participants, staff, affiliates and stakeholders and to run an event that brings over 10,000 people to the Fraser Coast region during a worldwide health crisis, would be irresponsible at this time.

“We want to assure our affiliates, participants, and everyone involved in the event, we have spent weeks looking at various models and scenarios and liaising with key stakeholders looking at alternate dates to run this competition in its entirety later in the year, however, in the end, no other scenario for this event was feasible.”

Bell said the event could not be postponed with any certainty.

“While this event won’t proceed this July, QTF has an agreement with the Fraser Coast Regional Council until 2022 and can confirm the Junior State Cup will be back bigger and better in 2021 at the new venue, Fraser Coast Sports and Recreation Precinct, Thursday July 8 – Saturday 10 July 2021,” he said.

“This is a much-loved event in the Hervey Bay region, and we are deeply regretful we have had to cancel this year’s event.

“We will now look forward to assisting QLD Touch and the Fraser Coast council in making The QLD Junior State Cup bigger and better in 2021.”