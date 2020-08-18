Menu
Virus fallout forces another Coast business to close

Carlie Walker
18th Aug 2020 3:30 AM
A HERVEY Bay fashion boutique is permanently closing its doors.

The announcement was made on Pure Perfection's Facebook page.

The Torquay business, located on the Esplanade, has been operating for the past six years.

The business has outfitted many a formal and wedding on the Fraser Coast.

"After six incredible years, unfortunately we will be closing our doors in these trying times," the post read.

"Unfortunately our industry has been incredibly affected.

Pure Perfection - Owner Deonnie Whitaker showing off one of the large selection of dresses available in store.
Pure Perfection - Owner Deonnie Whitaker showing off one of the large selection of dresses available in store.

"We have made the decision to close the store and enjoy spending more time with our family.

"We would love to thank our amazing staff past and present for joining us on this fashion journey and of course our wonderful customers that have supported this family business.

"We will be posting updates on our closing dates."
The post said a sale would be held to clear remaining stock.

The store is not the only business forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maryborough restaurant 71 Wharf recently announced it would permanently close its doors.

