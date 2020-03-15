Virus fear leaves Coast sport in limbo

SPORT: As the world and Australia watch sporting organisations shut down competitions due to the COVID-19 virus questions are being asked as to what does it mean for local sport.

The Chronicle attempted to contact local sports administrators for what the future holds for the many sports held on the Fraser Coast.

AFL Wide Bay president Anthony Stothard was involved in a meeting yesterday with Wide Bay AFL officials and club delegates to discuss how they move forward.

”We will be guided by Queensland Health and the government and follow all necessary protocols but at this time we will continue with the women’s competition,” he said.

Stothard advised that the decision was made to postpone the start of the men’s and junior competitions to a date to be advised.

Bundaberg Rugby League Chairman, Mike Ireland has spoken with the QRL Central Division over the weekend and a decision will be made today on whether the upcoming league season will be postponed.

“We have had a phone hook-up over the weekend and will be guided by what the division advise,” Ireland said.

Fraser Coast cricket administrator Jess Riley advised that the Fraser Coast Cricket grand final between Bushrangers Blue and Past Grammars is going ahead at this time.

Maryborough Speedway president Paul Swindells advised that the speedway committee are waiting for further advice from the government before making a decision later this week.

Attempts to contact Football Queensland Wide Bay proved unsuccessful at the time of going to print.